HARARE Oct 25 Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone operator, Econet Wireless, reported a 4.5 percent rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, mainly driven by subscriber growth.

Econet's basic earnings per share rose to $0.46 during the March-August period, compared to $0.44 the previous year.

Chief executive Douglas Mboweni told an analyst briefing that subscriber numbers grew 9 percent to 7 million in the year, driving revenue up to $340 million from $291 million previously.

Econet has over 70 percent of Zimbabwe's mobile market and Mboweni said the company's mobile money transfer service, Ecocash, was now handling average monthly transactions of $70 million. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)