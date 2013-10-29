HARARE Oct 29 Econet Wireless,
Zimbabwe's top mobile operator, reported a near 10 percent drop
in half-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in voice
revenue and a one-time licence renewal fee.
Econet's March-August net profit totalled $70.56 million,
down from $78 million the previous year, the company said.
The number of subscribers rose to 8.5 million. Revenue grew
by 11 percent to $376.6 million. That was down from 17 percent
in the same period a year earlier, as customers spent less on
voice calls.
Econet also paid $137 million to renew a 20-year licence in
July, which also ate into its profit.
Chief executive Douglas Mboweni said its mobile money
transfer service, Ecocash, had processed $1.2 billion in
transactions in the last six months and now contributed 10
percent of total revenue.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)