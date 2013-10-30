(Corrects Tuesday's story to show no impact on profit from
licence fee, and to clarify that Ecocash will contribute 10 pct
of revenue in future)
HARARE Oct 29 Econet Wireless,
Zimbabwe's top mobile operator, reported a near 10 percent drop
in half-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in voice
revenue.
Econet's March-August net profit totalled $70.56 million,
down from $78 million the previous year, the company said.
The number of subscribers rose to 8.5 million. Revenue grew
by 11 percent to $376.6 million. That was down from 17 percent
growth in the same period a year earlier, as customers spent
less on voice calls.
Econet paid $137 million to renew a 20-year licence in July.
Chief executive Douglas Mboweni said its mobile money
transfer service, Ecocash, had processed $1.2 billion in
transactions in the six month period and would contribute 10
percent of total revenue within 18 months.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)