BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
HARARE Oct 8 Zimbabwe's largest mobile operator Econet Wireless said on Thursday it would immediately cut 100 jobs, citing a decline in revenue after the national telecoms regulator reduced tariffs charged by operators in January.
Econet reported a one percent fall in revenue during the year to February but analysts expect the company to post a bigger fall in revenue when it reports its half-year results later this month as the effects of the tariff cuts kick in. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)