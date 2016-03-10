HARARE, March 10 Zimbabwe's needs a growth rate
of between 6 to 8 percent over the next 10 to 15 years to revamp
its economy, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Thursday
during a visit by an International Monetary Fund delegation.
Chinamasa also said new loans from international lenders
will only come if the drought-stricken Southern African nation
showed the capacity to introduce a raft of economic reforms.
President Robert Mugabe agreed to major reforms including
compensation for evicted white farmers and a big reduction in
public sector wages as the government tries to woo back
international lenders, Chinamasa said on Wednesday.
