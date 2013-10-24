* Mugabe's new govt faces huge task on economy
* Mining royalties almost 40 pct below target
HARARE Oct 24 Zimbabwe narrowly missed
third-quarter budget revenue targets as economic growth slowed
and mineral royalties fell, underlining the tough task that
President Robert Mugabe's government faces to lift the economy.
Mugabe, 89, and Africa's oldest leader, returned to power
with a thumping victory in a July 31 vote disputed by his rivals
and has promised to turn around the economy and create jobs
while pursuing a controversial policy of forcing foreign-owned
firms to hand over majority shares to black nationals.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) said on Thursday it
collected $897 million between July and September against a
target of $905 million. It said many companies were scaling down
operations or had totally shut down.
"The economy continued to face challenges such as erratic
power supplies, liquidity constraints, depressed industrial
capacity, among other challenges," Stanford Moyo, the ZIMRA
chairman said.
Manufacturers have been the most hit, operating at a third
of capacity and battling high financing costs and demands for
higher wages from restless workers.
Moyo said company tax collections were 3 percent short of
target and mining royalties were 39 percent below projections,
blaming this on fluctuating mineral prices and failure by some
diamond mines under Western sanctions to sell their stones.
The European Union last month indicated it would remove
sanctions on the state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development
Corporation, a joint shareholder in four diamond mines. This
could boost future government revenues.
Zimbabwe is also a significant platinum producer.
Individual tax collections rose 23 percent after the tax
agency extended its net wider, but the troubles facing local
companies would see a decline in future, said Moyo.
Zimbabwe's economy is expected to grow by 3.4 percent this
year, down from earlier projections of 5 percent. New Finance
Minister Patrick Chinamasa is expected to present the 2014
national budget next month.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Patrick Graham)