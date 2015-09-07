By MacDonald Dzirutwe
| HARARE, Sept 7
Zimbabwe's finance minister said
on Monday that China's economic slowdown would not affect
investment by Chinese firms or the funding of infrastructure
projects such as roads and power stations in the southern
African nation.
China has emerged in the last 10 years as the biggest
investor in Zimbabwe after President Robert Mugabe's government
clashed with Western countries and international lenders
including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
But the world's second-largest economy is headed for its
slowest growth in 25 years this year and its markets have
tumbled in the last few months, giving global markets a scare.
Patrick Chinamasa said despite the slowdown in China,
Beijing was on course to fund a $1.2 billion coal-fired power
plant as well as rebuild Zimbabwe's crumbling road network.
"Most of our FDI has come from China, I don't think this
will be affected in my view. The Chinese companies which are
coming to set up shop here, I think the appetite remains,"
Chinamasa told journalists.
"We are also expecting investments into road construction,
the dualisation of our road network and many other areas," he
said, referring to creating two lanes each way on main roads.
Chinese companies are currently upgrading a hydro-power
plant and expanding the airport in the resort town of Victoria
Falls for more than $700 million.
Chinamasa said Zimbabwe's commodity exports, however, like
in most African countries, were being affected by low global
prices.
"But as a countermeasure in relation to minerals, we are
trying to ramp up volumes to make up for the loss of prices and
we hope that strategy will work," Chinamasa said. He declined to
give details on production of which minerals would be increased.
Zimbabwe's two biggest mineral exports are platinum and
gold, while the government expects chrome production to surge
following the lifting of a ban on chrome ore exports.
The government has halved its economic growth target to 1.5
percent this year due to a drought and low commodity prices.
Chinamasa said Zimbabwe, which owes international lenders $9
billion, planned to meet the World Bank, African Development
Bank (AfDB), IMF and Paris Club creditors next month to discuss
how to clear its arrears.
Clearing $1.8 billion in arrears to the IMF, World Bank and
AfDB is essential to unlock new funding, he said.
"If goodwill (among creditors) is forthcoming, it will make
the process smoother and shorter. If goodwill is not there, then
of course the process will be more protracted," Chinamasa said.
