HARARE, March 16 Zimbabwe expects a loan from
the International Monetary Fund in the third quarter of this
year, the first since 1999, the central bank governor said on
Wednesday.
John Mangudya said the IMF would decide the exact amount of
the loan to issue at a later date. The fund had agreed to double
the amount available for Zimbabwe to $984 million, he said.
"We are talking about the third quarter, that's when you see
most of the action happening," Mangudya told Reuters in an
interview, referring to when Harare expected the loan.
President Robert Mugabe's government last week agreed to
major reforms including compensation for evicted white farmers
and a big reduction in public sector wages as the government
tries to woo back international lenders.
