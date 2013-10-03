* Finance minister says to stick to IMF programme paving way
for debt write-off
* Destitute nation needs billions for new power plants
* Power cuts paralysing firms, industry in "intensive care"
* Stock market rebounding after post-election plunge in
August
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Oct 3 Zimbabwe's finance minister said
on Thursday the country will stick to an IMF monitoring
programme that could pave way for the country to clear its
debts, as the economy grapples with chronic power cuts and a
crippled manufacturing sector.
Zimbabwe is still emerging from a decade of economic decline
and hyperinflation, but the economy is stuttering in the
aftermath of a disputed election in July that has extended
President Robert Mugabe's 33-year rule.
Harare began an International Monetary Fund-led
staff-monitored programme in June which, if successful, could
help it clear $10 billion in external debts and give it access
to new credit from international lenders.
Under the programme, which is set to run until December, it
is expected to implement a raft of economic reforms.
"We are committed to the programme," Finance Minister
Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters on Thursday.
He said he will travel to Washington this weekend to assure
IMF officials there that Harare will continue with programme.
Consumers in the southern African nation have experienced
electricity blackouts lasting up to 16 hours a day in recent
weeks, which state-owned power utility ZESA attributes to
maintenance work on its ageing power generating plants.
Energy and Power Development Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire said
this week the only long-term solution to the power crisis was to
invest in new plants, which will require billions of dollars and
take time to build.
Zimbabwe has a peak demand of 2,200 megawatts of
electricity, but only has a supply of 1,167 MW, including
imports from Mozambique.
The electricity crunch has hit the manufacturing and
agriculture sectors, where output has fallen although mines have
largely been spared. Zimbabwe has the second-largest platinum
reserves in the world after South Africa, as well as one of the
biggest diamond deposits and large quantities of coal and gold.
"We are in the intensive care unit," local media quoted
Charles Msipa, head of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries
as saying at the Wednesday launch of a report on the state of
manufacturing, which showed many firms were operating at a third
of capacity.
"Capacity utilisation is declining, in some accounts by
alarming margins, leading to downstream effects like
retrenchments and reduced activity on the domestic economy," he
said.
Manufacturers are battling with high financing costs, with
banks charging as much as 20 percent interest, and with demands
for higher wages from restless workers.
The power cuts have hampered irrigation of the winter wheat
crop in a country that a United Nations agency says is facing
its worst food shortages in four years.
Mugabe's new government is crafting a new economic policy,
but the 89-year old has vowed that all policies will revolve
around his plans to force foreign-owned firms to give majority
stakes to black citizens.
The policy, known as indigenisation, is seen as discouraging
badly needed foreign investment and hindering access to IMF and
World Bank funding.
Nevertheless, Zimbabwe's stock exchange continues to recover
after the industrial index plunged 11 percent on Aug 5,
the first day of trading after Mugabe's re-election.
The main index rose 14 percent in September alone in what
traders said was a market correction from an overdone sell-off.
Foreign investors are mostly targeting Zimbabwe's largest
mobile firm Econet Wireless and SAB Miller's local unit
Delta, the two largest firms on the exchange.
"There was initial panic but investors have realised that
while the government may not induce the desired economic
recovery, there is no additional political risk," a local stock
broker said.
(Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Hugh Lawson)