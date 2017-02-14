HARARE, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Clutching a
payment terminal in one hand and a customer’s debit card in the
other, 34-year-old street vendor Melisa Mbiza stands on the
roadside by her truck loaded with mangoes, touting for business
in central Harare.
“I’m in a hurry – please can you be quick,” said her client,
one of a sizeable queue forming as Mbiza swiped the card and
packed the fruit into a plastic bag.
Mbiza hummed jovially while taking debit cards from her
waiting customers and doling out mangoes.
“There is very little hard cash circulating these days and
if I relax, I risk going broke in business - so I have had to
embrace electronic payments on the streets,” she said. Business
has been good since she started using the point-of-sale machine
last April, she added.
With Zimbabwe’s economy struggling and a shortage of cash as
people hoard U.S. dollars, the main currency, some 230 companies
shut up shop in the first half of 2016, according to the
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, pushing more people into an
already bulging informal economy.
But even in a high-tech form like Mbiza’s, street vending is
illegal in Zimbabwe, as stipulated in local bylaws.
That doesn’t put off the vendors, who have found their own
ways to cope with tough conditions, including what they describe
as “harassment” by the police if they set up on pavements.
“We now often choose to come into town at night when city
council police have finished work for the day,” said Mbiza.
Street vendors get some help to deal with daily challenges,
thanks to civil society groups like the Zimbabwe Informal Sector
Organisation (ZISO). It helps traders whose goods are seized by
police to restock so they can stay in business.
“We source money from good Samaritans and the donor
community, which we use to compensate vendors who lose their
goods to city council police,” said ZISO executive director
Promise Mkwananzi.
‘VOICELESS’ 1 MILLION
The National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (NAVUZ), founded in
2008, also represents street traders, who have become a common
feature in towns and cities across the southern African nation
in recent years.
There are more than 1 million informal vendors in Zimbabwe,
with over 100,000 operating in Harare, of whom some 20,000
peddle their wares on pavements in the Central Business
District, according to NAVUZ statistics.
The number of Zimbabweans classed by government data as
employed was 6.3 million in 2015, with the vast majority working
in the informal sector which includes small-scale farmers.
NAVUZ Chair Sten Zvorwadza pointed to a “huge disconnect”
between the government and the informal economy, highlighting
the union’s role as “the voice of the voiceless”, given that
many of the street vendors are women, children and young people.
“NAVUZ has mobilised vendors to seek redress on issues that
have a bearing on the welfare of vendors’ rights, policy
formulation and raising awareness to push the government to
recognise the informal economy,” said Zvorwadza.
It has, for example, led street protests calling for an end
to the harassment of vendors, and says its efforts have helped
reduce the daily battles between traders and police.
Further help for the struggling vendors has come from
democracy lobby groups, such as Occupy Africa Unity Square.
“Where else can the vendors earn a living if they don’t
descend on the streets?” said Elvis Mugari, a member of the
anti-government group. It has launched a series of legal
challenges against city council police for violating the rights
of street vendors, which have yet to be heard in court, he
added.
NAVUZ says little or no help has been offered by the
Zimbabwean government itself.
“Despite the hard work and innovative methods being
displayed by vendors plying the streets, no support has come
from the government to encourage growth in the informal sector
or to create conducive working environments,” said Zvorwadza.
RESTAURANT ON WHEELS
The government, however, says it is doing its best for the
growing ranks of vendors.
“We have come up with designated points where we have
erected proper and modern market stalls around towns and cities
to enable vendors to conduct their business in an orderly
fashion,” said an official from the Ministry of Local
Government, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
But for millions of vendors here, any government assistance
has been far less than what they need.
“The market stalls the government brags about are far away
from town where we have many customers - plus the stalls are too
few,” said Charlene Chauke, a vendor and NAVUZ member.
Many traders like her and Mbiza say they have not benefited
from any government help.
“Only vendors who are known to be loyal supporters of the
ruling party ZANU-PF here may be getting favours from
government,” she said.
For vendors like Miriam Ngulube, aged 27, it is survival of
the fittest as she sells cooked food from her car boot on
Harare’s streets, while trying to evade detection.
“My car has become my restaurant, as I try to move on with
my business without attracting the attention of the council
police,” she said. “I can’t afford to rent a proper restaurant
and so I just prepare food at home and bring it in my car to
sell here on the streets.”
