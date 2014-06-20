HARARE, June 20 Zimbabwean police have arrested
the editor of a state-owned newspaper, its publisher said on
Friday, a week after President Robert Mugabe accused his
information minister for hiring journalists sympathetic to the
opposition.
Zimbabwe routinely arrests editors from the private media
under tough security and media laws, but no journalist working
for a government controlled paper has been affected in the last
decade.
Police on Thursday arrested Edmund Kudzayi, who was
appointed editor of the weekly Sunday Mail in April, Zimbabwe
Newspapers, the holding company for state-owned papers
said in a statement.
The company said police had confiscated computers from
Kudzayi's office but did not state the reason for his arrest.
Mugabe last week branded information minister Jonathan Moyo
a "devil incarnate", accusing him of using government-controlled
newspapers to sow divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba could not be reached for
comment on Friday, but the state Herald newspaper said the
arrest was linked to previous publications by Kudzayi.
Zimbabwe's private media outlets say an intense battle
within ZANU-PF on who will succeed the 90-year-old Mugabe has
sucked in the state-owned press.
Deputy President Joice Mujuru and Justice Minister Emmerson
Mnangangwa have emerged as the front runners, but Mugabe, who
has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980, says
the contest is open to all party leaders.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)