* Mystery anti-Mugabe blogger spices up Zimbabwe election
* Minister dismisses "idiotic" Facebook allegations
* 'Baba Jukwa' attracts massive online support
JOHANNESBURG, July 23 A mysterious Facebook
blogger purporting to be a disgruntled "Deep Throat" in
President Robert Mugabe's party has become an unlikely election
campaign star in Zimbabwe, attracting 275,000 online followers
and the fury of the ZANU-PF establishment.
With a daily stream of social tittle-tattle, outrageous
personal slurs and explosive - if true - political allegations,
"Baba Jukwa" ( here
) has created an unprecedented stir in the run-up to the July
31 poll.
His popularity reflects the rapid expansion of Internet
access and social media since the end in 2008 of a long economic
meltdown, and the thirst of Zimbabwe's 13 million people for
information beyond the ZANU-PF propaganda that dominates state
media.
It also flirts with serious reprisals in a country where
sensitive political matters are discussed only behind closed
doors for fear of Mugabe's secret police, who can tap phones and
intercept Internet traffic in the name of national security.
Although senior figures in Mugabe's ZANU-PF party dismiss
his posts as the ramblings of a disaffected lunatic, Baba Jukwa
has ruffled enough feathers to merit denunciation in the Herald,
Mugabe's state-controlled print mouthpiece.
"Baba Jukwa's thunder is waning as the stories become more
and more ridiculous," the paper said in an editorial on Tuesday
after Baba Jukwa alleged that police chief Augustine Chihuri had
organised the secret printing of extra ballot papers.
"They are not based on any solid grassroots work and is mere
gossip, which can never translate into electoral victory," it
added, proclaiming ZANU-PF's primacy in the "social network
battle" for votes.
In a socially conservative nation where public criticism of
elders and political leaders remains taboo - Mugabe, aged 89 and
in power for 33 years, qualifies easily on both counts - a mere
mention of Baba Jukwa is enough to elicit a furious response.
"Baba Jukwa is a complete waste of time, completely
idiotic," said Saviour Kasukuwere, a pugnacious ZANU-PF minister
and prime target of Baba Jukwa's often very personal attacks.
"If you take Baba Jukwa seriously, you need your head
examined," he told Reuters. "He's targeting me at a personal
level, but I'm not shaken by that rubbish. We are serious
people. It's just meant to discredit individuals."
Mugabe does not read the site, he added.
'MY EVIL PARTY'
Ever since the blog emerged in March this year, Zimbabweans
of all political persuasions have sliced and diced Baba Jukwa's
posts for clues to his identity.
The blogger describes himself as "Concerned father, fighting
nepotism and directly linking community with their Leaders,
Government, MPs and Ministers" and says more than 70 percent of
his online supporters are in Zimbabwe.
His varied style, erratic use of grammar and prolific output
- barely a day goes by without a torrent of invective against
"my evil party" - suggest more than one author at work, but
beyond that his identity or identities remain unclear.
Even the origins of his name are murky: Jukwa means nothing
in any of Zimbabwe's major languages and appears to come from
the word for 'podium' in Swahili, the lingua franca of Kenya and
Tanzania.
Many of his allegations are impossible to verify and
numerous calls by Reuters in Johannesburg to mobile telephone
numbers posted on the site and said to belong to senior
officials including Chihuri, the police chief, went unanswered.
The nature of the allegations, which include purported
accounts from meetings of the ZANU-PF Politburo, the party's top
50 or so officials, suggests he is either a senior member of
ZANU-PF or has access to senior members.
The Herald for its part denies that the Politburo has a
mole. "Baba Jukwa claims that he is a member of Mugabe's inner
circle," it said this month. "He is not."
Baba Jukwa's page was among the first outlets to report
problems with early voting last week for 60,000 civil servants
and police, long before they were officially confirmed. This
suggests the site could play an important role in collating any
irregularities or violence on polling day.
Whatever his identity or sources, Baba Jukwa's emergence has
given ZANU-PF a glimpse of the future as technology erodes its
dominance of information and political discourse inside
Zimbabwe's borders since independence from Britain in 1980.
"It reflects a desperation and a hunger for information and
understanding of what's going on," said International Crisis
Group researcher Piers Pigou in Johannesburg. "And it's the
first time they've ever had to deal with what you might say is
their own medicine."
