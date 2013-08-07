* Says his election win was blow against Britain, U.S.
* Vows to pursue black empowerment economic policies
* Rival Tsvangirai to challenge disputed result in court
* Mugabe says past unity government was "retrogressive"
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Aug 7 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe
on Wednesday defiantly rejected Western criticism of his
disputed re-election and vowed to press ahead with nationalist
economic policies transferring majority stakes in foreign-owned
firms to blacks.
In his first public comments since he was declared winner of
a July 31 election that his main rival Morgan Tsvangirai rejects
as fraudulent, Mugabe, Africa's oldest leader at 89, said his
ZANU-PF party's victory had "dealt the enemy a blow".
He identified this enemy as "the British and their allies"
whom he said had backed Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic
Change (MDC) in the southern African state. Tsvangirai has said
his MDC will challenge the election outcome in court, alleging
massive vote-rigging and intimidation by ZANU-PF.
Addressing ZANU-PF's politburo in Harare, the veteran
Zimbabwean president, who has ruled the former Rhodesia since
independence in 1980, said Western governments had pledged to
consider lifting sanctions if the elections were free and fair.
"But now they, even as the whole of Africa is sending us
messages of congratulations to say 'well done', they say the
elections were not free. And where are they talking? London and
Washington and Ottawa," he added.
While election observers from the African Union and the
Southern African Development Community (SADC) broadly approved
the July 31 presidential and parliamentary elections, the vote
has met serious questioning from the West.
The United States, which maintains sanctions against Mugabe,
has said it does not believe his re-election was credible. The
European Union, which has been looking at easing sanctions, has
also expressed concerns over alleged serious flaws in the vote.
Mugabe, flanked by his deputy Joice Mujuru and party
national chairman Simon Khaya Moyo at the politburo meeting,
indicated his critics should not expect any let-up in economic
nationalism policies that have also earned Western disapproval.
"All the time we must take into account our policy of
indigenisation and empowerment," he said, referring to policies
aimed at increasing black ownership of the economy that have
already targeted foreign-owned mining companies and banks.
"Our task is to look ahead. What we say we shall do, we will
do," added Mugabe, looking dapper in a grey suit and a light
blue shirt and matching dotted tie.
The Zimbabwe stock exchange's main Industrial Index
shed one percent on Wednesday, following a 1.7 percent fall on
Tuesday and an 11 percent drop on Monday, the first trading day
after Mugabe's re-election was formerly announced by the
country's election commission at the weekend.
COURT CHALLENGE BY FRIDAY
Investors fear that ZANU-PF's boosted majority - it now
controls more than two-thirds of the seats in the Zimbabwean
parliament - could embolden it to pursue even more radical
economic nationalism of the kind that led to the violent seizure
of white-owned farms after 2000.
Last week's election, criticised as "seriously compromised"
by independent domestic observers in Zimbabwe, ended a fractious
unity government between Mugabe's party and Tsvangirai's MDC
that was brokered by SADC after violence marred a 2008 vote.
Many had credited this unity government with achieving a
measure of economic revival after a decade of recesssion.
But Mugabe presented a different view, calling "the
immediate past ... retrogressive because of the inclusive
government". "We must now raise the standard of living of our
people," he added.
Tsvangirai, who has vowed his MDC will not participate in
any government formed by Mugabe following this election, is
expected to present a legal challenge to the results by Friday.
The constitution says the courts must rule on the case
within 14 days. Mugabe will be sworn in only after the courts
give the all-clear to any legal challenges, this being the most
likely expected outcome given ZANU-PF's dominance of the
judiciary and the institutions of state in Zimbabwe.
Mugabe, re-elected for a fresh five-year term after 33 years
in power, showed no signs of ill health. He has been the
subject of health rumours because of numerous visits to
Singapore in the last three years for medical checks.
He travelled to Singapore in June for another check up just
weeks before the July 31 elections.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Pascal Fletcher
and Michael Roddy)