HARARE Aug 12 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe told critics of his disputed re-election to "go hang" on
Monday, dismissing his rivals as "Western-sponsored stooges" at
a liberation war commemoration that was boycotted by his
principal challenger.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of Mugabe's rival
Morgan Tsvangirai filed a court challenge on Friday against the
announced landslide win of Mugabe and his ZANU-PF party in the
July 31 vote, alleging widespread rigging and intimidation.
Western governments, especially the United States, have also
questioned the credibility of the election outcome, which
extends by five more years the 33-year rule of Mugabe, who at 89
is Africa's oldest leader. In contrast, observers from African
diplomatic bodies broadly approved the Zimbabwe election.
"We fought gallantly in this election, and we won so
overwhelmingly that some people are hurting badly," Mugabe told
a rally to mark Heroes Day, an annual celebration of those who
fought to liberate Zimbabwe, formerly Rhodesia, from white
minority rule, leading to its independence in 1980.
"If they cannot stomach it, they can go and hang," Mugabe
said.
Tsvangirai's MDC, which calls the July 31 vote a "monumental
fraud", boycotted the rally at the National Heroes' Acre shrine,
saying it did not want to associate with "election thieves".
Zimbabwe's constitution says the country's top court must
rule within 14 days on the MDC challenge to the presidential
election result. Analysts predict the MDC legal challenge is
unlikely to prosper because they say Mugabe's ZANU-PF party
dominates the judiciary and state institutions.
