* Mugabe scorns rivals as "Western-sponsored stooges"
* Zimbabwe leader rejects criticism of July 31 vote
* West has questioned elections, ponders sanctions
* African neighbours broadly accept vote
(Updates with quotes from Mugabe, MDC, adds details)
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, Aug 12 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe told critics of his re-election to "go hang" on Monday,
making clear he would brook no questioning of his disputed
victory either from the West or his main rival, who is
challenging the result in court.
In his first public speech since he and his ZANU-PF party
were declared overwhelming winners of the July 31 presidential
and parliamentary elections, Mugabe dismissed his defeated
rivals as "pathetic puppets" and "Western-sponsored stooges".
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of Mugabe's rival
Morgan Tsvangirai filed a court challenge on Friday against
Mugabe's announced landslide re-election, alleging widespread
vote rigging and intimidation of electors by ZANU-PF.
The result extends by five years the 33-year rule of Mugabe
over the southern African nation that was formerly known as
Rhodesia. At 89, Mugabe is Africa's oldest leader.
Pointing to multiple flaws in the vote cited by domestic
observers, Western governments - especially the United States -
have questioned the credibility of the election outcome and are
considering whether to prolong sanctions against Mugabe.
In contrast, observers from African diplomatic groups
broadly approved the Zimbabwe vote as orderly and free.
"We won so overwhelmingly that some people are hurting
badly," Mugabe told a rally in Harare to mark Heroes Day, an
annual celebration of those who fought to liberate Zimbabwe from
white minority rule, leading to its independence in 1980.
"If they cannot stomach it, they can go and hang," Mugabe
said, drawing cheers from thousands of ZANU-PF supporters.
Tsvangirai's MDC, which calls the July 31 vote a "monumental
fraud", boycotted the rally at the National Heroes' Acre shrine,
saying it did not want to associate with "election thieves".
Zimbabwe's constitution says the country's top court must
rule within 14 days on the MDC challenge to the presidential
election result. Analysts predict the challenge is unlikely to
prosper because they say Mugabe's ZANU-PF party dominates the
judiciary and state institutions.
"MYSTICAL THUNDERBOLT"
In his own separate Heroes Day message, MDC leader
Tsvangirai reiterated his charge that Mugabe and ZANU-PF had
rigged the election, saying Zimbabwe was "mourning over the
audacity of so few to steal from so many."
He has said he in fact won the vote, not Mugabe.
In its arguments to the Constitutional Court calling for an
election re-run, the MDC alleged hundreds of thousands of voters
were turned away, and that the voters' roll was flawed,
containing at least 870,000 duplicated names.
A preliminary assessment by the leading domestic observers'
body, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), called the
election "seriously compromised", saying registration flaws may
have disenfranchised up to a million people out of 6.4 million
registered voters.
However, observer missions from the African Union and the
regional Southern African Development Community (SADC), while
acknowledging some problems, have broadly endorsed the vote and
called on all parties to accept it peacefully.
Some neighbouring heads of state, like South Africa's Jacob
Zuma and President Armando Guebuza of Mozambique, have warmly
congratulated Mugabe on his re-election.
But the government of Botswana has called for an independent
audit of the Zimbabwe elections, saying evidence available so
far meant they could not be considered acceptably free and fair.
Mugabe, vilified as a ruthless dictator in the West but
described by some as Africa's most educated leader because of
the slew of academic degrees he earned during a decade in jail
under Rhodesia's white rulers, did not mince his words to heap
scorn on his frustrated MDC election rivals.
"After their death, even dogs will not have their bodies for
meat. They will sniff at their flesh, and pass on," he said in
Shona, the language of Zimbabwe's ethnic majority. He described
his victory as a "mystical thunderbolt" against his enemies.
(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)