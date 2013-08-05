Boeing reports drop in first-quarter plane deliveries
April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.
HARARE Aug 5 Zimbabwe's main stock market index fell 11 percent on Monday in its first trading day since official results confirmed President Robert Mugabe would extend his 33 years in power after trouncing Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who is contesting the outcome.
The industrial index fell to 205.57 points in the mid-morning session, with all the top-ten shares save for the local unit of insurance giant Old Mutual trading in the red.
The bourse's biggest company, Delta Corporation, the local unit of global brewer SAB Miller, crashed 20 percent to $1.20 a share. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)
April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.
MANILA, April 6 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered troops to occupy uninhabited islands and shoals it claims in the disputed South China Sea, asserting Philippine sovereignty in an apparent change of tack likely to anger China.
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)