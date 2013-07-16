WASHINGTON, July 16 The United States said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by the lack of transparency in election preparations in Zimbabwe and warned that a July 31 vote that is not peaceful, fair and credible risked undermining political and economic progress made since the 2008 formation of a unity government.

"We are deeply concerned about the lack of transparency in electoral preparations, the continued partisan behavior by state security institutions and the technical, logistical issues hampering the administration of a credible and transparent election," State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell told a daily briefing.

Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has launched his third campaign to unseat President Robert Mugabe, 89, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980. Mugabe and Tsvangirai were forced into a power-sharing government after the last, disputed polls in 2008.