BRUSSELS, Sept 17 The European Union has agreed to lift sanctions on a Zimbabwean diamond mining firm despite concerns over alleged fraud in a July election that kept President Robert Mugabe in power, an EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

EU governments have "begun the process of delisting" the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, the diplomat said after senior EU diplomats discussed the issue at a Brussels meeting. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)