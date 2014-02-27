HARARE Feb 27 Zimbabwe has been hit by severe
electricity outages following a breakdown at a power plant that
accounts for about half its national production, state utility
ZESA said on Thursday.
Homes and businesses have suffered rolling blackouts, known
as load-shedding, for up to eight hours in the last couple of
days, paralysing industry and mining in the southern African
country and damaging an already fragile economy.
"There will be an increase in load-shedding until the
situation returns to normal," ZESA said in a statement.
Hwange thermal power station in the northwest of the
country, which produces 500-600 MW of power, had halted
production due to a "fault that caused a malfunction," it added.
Lack of fresh investment has left the former British colony
relying on ageing plants and a worn out grid, resulting in
frequent faults and blackouts.
Harare has licenced independent producers to complement
ZESA's output, but most of the projects are yet to take off
because of concerns over investment laws that are compelling
foreigners to transfer majority stakes to local blacks.
Zimbabwe produces 1,200 MW of electricity, most of it from
Hwange and a hydropower station on the Kariba dam. It also
imports 600 MW from Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic
Republic of the Congo to meet current demand.
(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Ed Cropley)