HWANGE, Zimbabwe, March 20 Zimbabwe has said it
will export dozens of elephants to raise money for conservation
after hunting revenues fell when the U.S. banned the import of
ivory from elephants hunted in the southern African nation.
The move to export up to 60 elephants to countries that
include China, France and United Arab Emirates has angered
animal welfare groups, who say the plan is cruel.
But Environment Minister Savior Kasukuwere said on Friday
during a tour of Hwange National Park in western Zimbabwe that,
at 53,000, the elephant population was twice the park's carrying
capacity.
He said although the government was being criticised by
conservationists, Zimbabwe was allowed to export elephants as
long as it met requirements set by the Convention on
International Trade in Endangered Species.
Kasukuwere said the restrictions introduced by the United
States last year had reduced hunting revenue, which was critical
in the conservation of animals.
"We are between a rock and hard place but we have chosen to
be decisive. We have a situation where Hwange has more animals
than it can carry, what do you want us to do," Kasukuwere said.
