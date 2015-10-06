HARARE Oct 6 Foreign-owned companies in
Zimbabwe may have to pay 10 percent of their gross revenue for a
proposed black empowerment programme to promote local control of
foreign firms, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
Youth and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwawo was quoted by
the state-controlled Herald newspaper on Monday as proposing the
levy to fund mostly rural community trusts to invest in
businesses.
"In terms of the recommendations that have been made, it
should be on gross revenue," he told journalists on Tuesday.
Zhuwawo would not say when the new levy would come into
effect but said he would seek support for his proposals from
parliament, where President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party
enjoys a huge majority.
Some of the companies that could be affected by the new tax
include the world's top two platinum producers, Anglo American
Platinum and Impala Platinum Holdings, which
both have operations in the southern African nation.
