HARARE, May 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In 2015, Hope
Dzimunya began changing the lightbulbs in her house, replacing
the old bulbs with energy-efficient ones.
For her, the reasons were both environmental and financial.
“There are at least nine bulbs in my house and they are all
energy savers, they last long,” said the 39-year-old, who works
as a waitress in the mining town of Bindura, 80km (50 miles)
north of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.
Dzimunya decided to switch over even though she had missed a
handout of low-energy lightbulbs to households a few years
previously.
In 2011, struggling with a 20 year power crisis, ZESA
Holdings - the state power utility and Zimbabwe's only power
supplier - rolled out a $12 million campaign to distribute
millions of free energy-efficient bulbs.
The company hoped the campaign would encourage users to give
up the more familiar but inefficient filament bulbs and
fluorescent tubes, as part of measures to conserve energy.
Now the government is trying to push all consumers to switch
to more efficient lighting – by banning the older kinds of
bulbs.
CUTTING EMISSIONS
The switch could have a dramatic impact on Zimbabwe’s
climate change goals, preventing the equivalent of 1,300
gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 13 years,
according to the government’s plan drawn up under the Paris
Agreement on climate.
Zimbabwe aims to cut emissions by 33 percent - or 17,300
gigatonnes - by 2030, mostly by increasing investment in hydro
and solar power and by improving energy efficiency, the
government plan said.
Nearly 40 percent of Zimbabwe's electricity supply comes
from thermal power plants, 39 percent from hydro-power - which
has been hampered by drought in recent years - and the remainder
is imported, says ZESA Holdings.
POWER SHORTAGES
Banning energy-inefficient bulbs should help ease the
country's power crisis, says the country’s energy regulator,
ZERA.
At their worst in 2015, the shortages left thousands of
homes without electricity for 18 hours a day.
Power outages also cut production in the key industries of
manufacturing and mining by over 55 percent between 2015 and
2016, according to a survey carried out by the Confederation of
Zimbabwe Industries.
Overall, Zimbabwe needs about 2,200 megawatts of electricity
at peak consumption.
“The banning of inefficient lighting systems will reduce the
country’s electricity demand by 30 to 40 megawatts,” Gloria
Magombo, chief executive of ZERA, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
The ban was introduced in January, and ZERA expects the
switchover to more efficient bulbs to be completed by the end of
the year.
The energy saved can be used by the mining, agriculture and
manufacturing sectors, Magombo said.
Retailers and wholesalers who continue to stock the
old-style bulbs, or consulting engineers that recommend
inefficient lighting, are liable for a fine or face six months
in jail.
HANGING ONTO OLD BULBS
Conventional lighting still accounts for up to 15 percent of
lighting in Zimbabwean homes, schools and businesses. And there
is some resistance to switching over.
In Bindura, Hope Dzimunya says the initial cost of
purchasing the energy-saving lights may be off-putting to many
consumers.
“The disadvantage is that they are expensive at first, but
you don’t have to replace them for up to two years if you buy
the right one,” she said.
That is not always an easy choice, since consumers can be
deceived by counterfeits. Dzimunya spent up to $5 each for her
bulbs, but fakes that cost just $1.50 require replacement at
least three times a month, she said.
Experts say the LED bulb’s average price of $3.50 (compared
to $0.50 for the obsolete filament bulbs) pales in significance
when compared to its long-term energy and cost benefits.
LEDs can provide up to 50,000 hours of light – the
equivalent of five-and-a-half years’ continuous use, said
Norbert Nziramasanga, an electronics engineer and former
director of the Southern Centre for Energy and Environment in
Harare.
By comparison, the filament bulb burns out within 1,000
hours of use, making it at least seven times as expensive to buy
over the same period, he said.
Nziramasanga said the LED consumes just 15 kilowatt-hours
(kWh) of energy per year when used for eight hours a day,
costing $1.50 on average annually, while an incandescent bulb
uses 130 kWh – making it nearly nine times as expensive to run.
The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries would like to see
government back up the ban with incentives such as tax breaks to
promote manufacturing of energy efficient lighting, said Busisa
Moyo, who heads the industrial lobby group.
But that is unlikely to happen, said ZERA’s Magombo.
“No financial support will be provided to help either
traders or consumers ... as incentives are already in place,
which include scrapping of (import) duty on CFLs,” said Magombo.
With over 100 consumer action centres spread across the
country, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, a semi-autonomous
consumer representative body, has been working to promote
efficient energy use in households since 2012, according to
director Rosemary Siyachitema.
Combined with ZESA Holdings’ distribution of bulbs, the
council says its outreach is finding currency with users.
Marshal Chinyerere, a hotel chef in Bindura, replaced his
old bulbs with the handouts three years ago.
“The new bulbs have helped reduce consumption of electricity
in my home,” he said.
