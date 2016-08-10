CHIPINGE, Zimbabwe, Aug 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Lush tracts of bamboo spread across southeastern Chipinge
district, where the tall plant is increasingly regarded as green
gold by villagers. They are harvesting it commercially while
helping preserve Zimbabwe's fast-dwindling forests.
Bamboo is native to Zimbabwe, according to Bio-Innovation
Zimbabwe, a research organisation specialising in underutilised
plant species. The giant grass stays green all year round, and
its woody, hollow stem grows again rapidly after it is cut down.
In countries like China, bamboo has long been an industrial
crop, but it is only now gaining popularity among agricultural
entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe who are promoting it as an alternative
to traditional timber.
For villagers like Natalia Sithole, a 27-year-old mother of
three from Mount Selinda in Chipinge, growing bamboo has proved
a reliable safeguard against poverty.
Sithole, who started eking out a living from bamboo at the
age of 17 after having her first child, sells the plant to
people around the country who use it to make products, earning
her about $120 weekly.
"My life has changed for the better thanks to bamboo, and
I'm managing to support even my poor parents and siblings,
besides my own children," Sithole said.
The Chipinge agricultural office said about 580 women in the
district were growing bamboo commercially as of early this year.
SAVING FORESTS
Just as important to some Zimbabweans are the environmental
benefits. The plant is proving a boon to the country's dwindling
forests, where an estimated 330,000 trees are lost annually to
deforestation, much of it for commercial reasons.
Environmental experts say the rate of forest loss would be
far higher were it not for the bamboo in areas like Manicaland
Province. Zimbabwe's environment ministry says around 85,000
trees are saved annually through the use of bamboo as an
alternative.
"Bamboo can help rural communities become less vulnerable to
poverty and climate change impacts when people include the grass
in sustainable forestry and agro-forestry systems," said Louise
Bragge, a bamboo consultant with Bio-Innovation Zimbabwe.
Bamboo thrives in wet areas like Mount Selinda, but
agriculture experts say it can also tolerate harsher conditions.
"Bamboo is drought-resistant as it has roots that grow
slightly deeper, enabling it to reach out to more water
underground," said Regis Mhandu, a government agricultural
extension officer.
In Mount Selinda, villagers use bamboo in place of timber
for a range of wood products, from household furniture and
cooking utensils to toothpicks and even coffins.
Many local buyers of bamboo products, like Melford Dhliwayo,
say they have fallen in love with items made from the grass, and
are pleased they help reduce deforestation.
"Furniture made from bamboo is quite durable even for
outdoor use, unlike wood, and this means forests now are at
(less risk) of being destroyed," Dhliwayo said.
Bamboo is also a handy substitute for wood in housing
construction.
According to the Mount Selinda Women's Bamboo Association, a
six-member group set up in 2011, approximately 600 village huts
have been erected here using bamboo poles instead of wood over
the past several years.
FINANCIAL RETURNS
Environmental activists anticipate bamboo will become
popular across the country because of its economic incentives.
"While bamboo is helping in the fight against deforestation,
its popularity is set to grow owing to the financial returns the
grass offers to growers. So as people fend off deforestation,
they also make money from it," said Patience Chiri, an
independent environmental activist.
The bamboo harvested from one acre of land sells for $220,
much less than timber which sells for $350 per acre, according
to the Mount Selinda women's group. But bamboo matures more
quickly.
Erinus Ngadziore, a bamboo producer in Chipinge, says it is
far less labour-intensive to cultivate than replanting trees
after they have been felled.
"The bamboo also grows faster than normal trees, reaching
full growth in two to three months, meaning early returns for
us," he added.
Some tobacco growers have started using bamboo to cure the
golden leaf. According to statistics for 2015 from the Tobacco
Industry and Marketing Board, around 9 percent of Zimbabwe's
72,000 tobacco growers now use bamboo to cure their crop.
The shift appeals to tobacco farmers such as Munyaradzi
Ngorima from Manicaland Province.
"The days of going all out in search of firewood to cure
tobacco could soon be over," said Ngorima.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Moyo; editing by James Baer and Megan
Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)