BRUSSELS Feb 18 European Union governments decided on Monday to lift sanctions on a state-run Zimbabwe gold and diamond mining company within one month of elections being held in Zimbabwe, provided the vote is peaceful and credible, EU officials said.

"The Council (of EU governments) agreed today to delist the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation within one month after the presidential and parliamentary elections," Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)