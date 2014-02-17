* EU suspends sanctions on eight top officials
* Mugabe's party dismisses EU concessions
* EU could resume aid to government from 2015
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The European Union suspended
sanctions on eight of Zimbabwe's most powerful military and
political figures on Monday, but kept them on President Robert
Mugabe and his wife, in a cautious easing of policy after last
year's disputed elections.
The 28-nation EU, which imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in
2002 in protest at human rights abuses and violations of
democracy under Mugabe, has gradually eased sanctions over the
last few years to encourage political reform.
Another decision, to be taken by ministers on Tuesday, is
expected to pave the way for the EU to resume channelling
development aid directly to the Zimbabwe government from 2015
after years in which the bloc shunned the government and worked
with charities.
The EU's concessions were dismissed by Rugare Gumbo, a
spokesman for Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, who told Reuters in
Harare: "This is all nonsensical, we don't accept these half
measures. We want total and irrevocable removal of
sanctions."
"They cannot keep the president on the sanctions list, what
has Mugabe done? We have said we are open to talking to the EU
but they have to remove those sanctions, they are hurting our
people," he said.
Mugabe, who turns 90 on Friday, has ruled Zimbabwe since
independence from Britain in 1980. He has frequently clashed
with the West over his policies and accused the United States
and Britain in a speech to the United Nations last September of
trying to control his nation and its resources.
EU states were divided in their response when Mugabe won a
fifth term as president in an election last July that was
endorsed as free by African observers but denounced as
fraudulent by the opposition.
LEVERAGE
After a review, EU governments have decided to stick to
their carrot-and-stick policy of gradual easing of sanctions
with the aim of encouraging positive change in Zimbabwe while
retaining some leverage over Mugabe to pursue reforms.
The EU decided on Monday to keep Mugabe and his wife Grace
under an asset freeze and a ban on travelling to the EU for
another year. The bloc is retaining an arms embargo on Zimbabwe
and sanctions on arms supplier Zimbabwe Defence Industries.
But sanctions, which are reviewed annually, were suspended
on the eight senior Zimbabwe officials who remained on the EU's
list, EU sources said.
They include Constantine Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces, army commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda, Air
Force commander Perence Shiri, intelligence chief Happyton
Bonyongwe, police chief Augustine Chihuri and Didymus Mutasa,
minister of state for presidential affairs.
The EU has held out an olive branch to Mugabe by inviting
him to take part in an EU-Africa summit in Brussels in April and
granting him an exemption from sanctions to visit Europe.
Mugabe took part in EU-Africa summits in Tripoli in 2010 and
Lisbon in 2007, although his presence at the Lisbon summit
prompted a boycott by then British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
The United States said after last July's Zimbabwe election
that the vote was flawed and it did not plan to loosen its
sanctions against Mugabe's government until there were signs of
change in the country.
