HARARE, March 31 Zimbabwe's government may issue
treasury bills, along with imposing a land levy, to raise money
to compensate evicted white farmers but the process will take a
long time to settle, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on
Thursday.
President Robert Mugabe early this month agreed to major
reforms, including compensation for white farmers, as part of
measures to end Zimbabwe's isolation by the West.
Chinamasa told a meeting of farmers, Western ambassadors to
Harare and government officials that the government would work
with former white farmers to evaluate farms in order to reach an
agreement on how much to pay in compensation.
The government had no money now to pay the farmers and would
look to taxing black farmers who benefited from the seizures to
contribute towards a compensation fund, he said.
"And of course it means that, in that respect, we have to
start talking about treasury bills as well," Chinamasa said.
Compensation would be paid to aged white farmers first while
younger ones would be paid over time, he said, and Thursday's
meeting was part of efforts to mend relations with the West.
He declined to comment further on the issue.
New farm occupants working the land, many of whom had few
farming skills when they were resettled, say they can barely
make ends meet, let alone pay an extra levy.
Zimbabwe's land seizures, along with allegations of
vote-rigging and human rights abuses - all denied by Mugabe -
led to Harare being targeted with sanctions by Western donors.
"Addressing compensation issues is a necessary condition to
create a more favourable business climate and increase the level
of confidence of foreign and domestic investors in the
agriculture sector," said Philippe Van Damme, the European Union
ambassador to Harare.
Zimbabwe paid compensation to 240 farmers before 2008 out of
the 6,214 farms that it has seized since 2000.
The Southern African nation is now in the grip of a
devastating drought that has left up to 4 million people facing
hunger.
