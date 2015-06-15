BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F or many years, Miriam Hlabangana, a farmer in Gwanda, about 150
kilometres south of Bulawayo, planted and harvested enough maize
to not only feed her family but sell some excess to buyers from
Bulawayo and beyond.
That abundance was the product of the small piece of land
her late husband was allocated by the government about 15 years
ago, at the height of Zimbabwe's land reform programme, and the
government support she received in the form of fertiliser and
maize seed - as well as her own hard work on the land.
But in the past few years everything - the free fertiliser
and seed, even the rain - has disappeared, she said.
"I am now asking my (grown) children to send mealie meal
from South Africa," Hlabangana said, referring to the ground
maize that is a staple food in the region.
Her grain silo is nearly empty, at a time of year when she
normally would have been busy with a winnowing basket, preparing
maize for customers.
In Zimababwe, cuts in government subsidies for small-scale
farmers and a shifting climate that has altered planting seasons
and brought long dry spells has made working the land much
harder for the country's subsistence farmers.
"I have the land, but I don't know what do anymore because
of successive poor harvests," Hlabangana told Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
FOOD AID PLANNED
Already millions of Zimbabweans in the rural areas, where up
to 70 percent of the country's population live, will require
food assistance this season according to assessments by the
government and the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS
NET).
President Robert Mugabe in May assured farmers such as
Hlabangana that they will not starve, as the government was
putting in place measures to provide food assistance.
But Hlabangana, like many other farmers who previously
provided the bulk of the country's maize reserves, say being fed
by someone else is humiliating.
"I want to eat the fruits of my own labour," she said.
Zimbabwe's maize harvest is expected to fall by 35 percent
this year compared to 2014, according to the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organisation.
That means the country will need to import about half the
maize it requires in 2015, at a time when harvests in
neighbouring South Africa and Zambia, its regular source of
imports, are also falling.
Small-scale farmers - including beneficiaries of the
country's land redistribution programme, which saw land seized
from white farmers - contributed 80 percent of Zimbabwe's total
maize production during the 2013-14 growing season.
Joseph Made, the country's agriculture minister, blames the
declining harvests on climatic shifts that have cut rainfall to
the country's rain-fed fields.
Declining government support is also playing a role,
however.
During the 2013-14 growing season, the government pumped
$161 million in free maize seed and fertilizer into 1.6 million
household farms, according to Finance Minister Patrick
Chinamasa. But Zimbabwe's 2014 agriculture ministry budget has
fallen by more than half, from $390 million in 2013 to $174
million in 2014, Chinamasa said.
That has resulted in less money to support small-scale
farmers this season, Chinamasa said. He accused banks of being
reluctant to step in and offer cheap loans to farmers to help
make up the shortfall.
However, many resettled farmers in Zimbabwe do not have
title to their land, which prevents them from accessing bank
loans, experts said.
MONEY FOR IRRIGATION, RESERVOIRS
Amid these funding challenges, the UK's Department for
International Development (DFID) in March released $72 million
to assist smallholder farmers in three of the country's 10
provinces with irrigation infrastructure.
Matebeleland South, Hlabangana's province, is not among
those benefitting.
Brazil, also in May, advanced a $98 million dollar loan to
Zimbabwe, through its More Food for Africa Programme. The money
will pay for tractors, tillers and rehabilitation of irrigation
schemes.
However, Tapuwa Mashangwa, an agro-business consultant based
in Bulawayo, said small-scale farmers need more help to reclaim
their place as major contributors to Zimbabwe's national food
security.
That includes, among other things, the creation of more
water reservoirs and better drainage systems to help deal with
worsening weather extremes, such as drought and flooding, he
said.
"It is not a case of one solution solves all," he said.
In May, the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Global Food
Security Index (GFSI) said policy and infrastructure changes
were driving improvements in food security in sub-Sahara Africa.
Zimbabwe, however, appears to be going in the opposite
direction as lack of support to small-scale farmers like
Hlabangana, worsening weather and problems like unclear land
ownership hit efforts to build production, experts said.
(Reporting by Marko Phiri; editing by Laurie Goering :; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
women's rights, trafficking and corruption. Visit
www.trust.org/climate)