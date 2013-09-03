HARARE, Sept 3 Zimbabwe faces its worst food
shortages in four years following a drought and poor harvest,
the U.N. World Food Programme said on Tuesday, a month after
veteran President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF disputed re-election.
The agency said it was working with the government and other
international aid organisations to provide food assistance to
about a fifth of Zimbabwe's 13 million people from October until
the next crop harvest in March/April 2014.
"Hunger is on the rise in Zimbabwe with an estimated 2.2
million people - one in four of the rural population - expected
to need food assistance during the pre-harvest period early next
year," it said in a statement.
That is the highest number of Zimbabweans requiring food
assistance since early 2009, when more than half the population
relied on such aid.
That was the peak of a decade-long economic crisis critics
blame on Mugabe's policies, notably his government's seizure of
white-owned commercial farms for redistribution to landless
blacks.
Mugabe, 89 and Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from
Britain in 1980, maintains he was correcting ownership
imbalances created by colonialism.
The latest food shortages were due to bad weather, high seed
and fertiliser costs and projections that food prices will climb
because of the poor maize harvest.
Mugabe and his ZANU-PF party, who were declared overwhelming
winners in a July 31 election rejected as a fraud by his main
rival Morgan Tsvangirai, have promised food imports and said no
Zimbabwean would die from hunger.
(Reporting by Cris Chinaka; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Alison
Williams)