* Up to 25 pct of royalties, dividends to fund SWF
* Mugabe will be trustee, patron of wealth fund
HARARE Jan 13 A proposed sovereign wealth fund
in Zimbabwe will be bankrolled by as much as a quarter of
royalties and special dividends earned on minerals such as
diamonds, gold and platinum, according to a draft bill seen on
Monday.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said in October Harare
planned a sovereign wealth fund law by February but hinted at
the time the government might not have any money at first due to
the need to overhaul crumbling infrastructure.
But a Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe Bill seen by Reuters
on Monday said a "portion, not exceeding a quarter of royalties"
from seven minerals, including gold, platinum and diamonds,
would be paid into the fund.
It would also benefit from "a portion, not exceeding one
quarter of the 'special dividend' on the sale of diamonds,
coal-bed methane gas, granite and other extractable minerals" by
the state-owned Minerals Mining Corporation of Zimbabwe.
The southern African country has said it wants a fund to buy
shares in foreign-owned companies, including mines, under
President Robert Mugabe's controversial black economic
empowerment programme.
However, there were no provisions for this in the bill.
The bill is guaranteed to pass the two chambers of
parliament where Mugabe's ZANU-PF party enjoys a commanding
majority after a landslide victory in presidential and
parliamentary elections held last July.
Mugabe is set to be the trustee and patron of the fund,
whose board will be appointed by the finance minister.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)