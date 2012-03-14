By Nelson Banya
| HARARE, March 14
HARARE, March 14 Zimbabwe's monthly gold
production has fallen short of the targeted 1,100 kilogrammes
since the start of 2012, according to figures published by the
finance ministry on Wednesday, throwing into doubt a projected
annual output of 13 tonnes for the year.
The southern African country's gold mining sector is
recovering from an economic crisis which peaked in 2008 as
hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent and forced most mines
to close.
Gold production reached 8 tonnes in 2011, up from a low of
just over 3 tonnes. But output remains well below the 27 tonnes
obtained in 1999 before a decade-long economic slide.
"Gold output declined in February 2012 by 11.8 percent from
January's output of 1,053kg. Cumulatively, gold output for the
months of January and February has reached 1,981kg," the finance
ministry said in an economic update.
"The target for the year is 13,000kg, implying monthly
averages of about 1,100kg."
Gold has fallen behind platinum and diamonds in terms of
contribution to Zimbabwe's mineral exports, the ministry's
figures show.
Canada-listed New Dawn Mining and Caledonia Mining
, as well as the London-listed Mwana Africa and
South Africa's Metallon Gold are some of the major gold
producers in the country.