HARARE, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After years
of bad maize harvests as a result of worsening drought, farmer
Dorothy Chihota switched a few seasons back to growing sorghum,
millet, cowpeas and groundnuts on her 50-acre farm in Uzumba
Maramba Pfungwe district.
Since then she has had only good harvests, she said - but
that doesn't always mean she has had good years as a farmer.
"Small grains are giving us better yields but our problem is
that there are no markets to sell our produce," she complained
in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Prices for
the grains are poor, and seeds are not available in shops."
Faced with failing maize harvests as climate change brings
more droughts and other severe weather, Zimbabwe's government
and a range of aid agencies have urged farmers to diversify the
country's agriculture and plant more drought-hardy alternatives
to maize, the staple crop.
But the systems to support farming such alternative grains -
from the creation and marketing of seeds to finding markets for
what is grown - have not kept up, farmers say.
TOO LITTLE SEED
Figures from Seed Services, a Zimbabwean institute focused
on improving agricultural production, show that in 2016-2017
only 460 hectares of certified sorghum seed were likely to be
grown in the country, compared to 400,000 hectares of certified
maize seed.
Mujaju said a big problem holding back wider use of grains
such as sorghum and millet is the tradition of holding onto part
of last year's harvest to replant or sell to neighbours as seed
in the coming season.
"A lot of small grain is retained (to replant), and because
the quality of seed tends to degenerate, that affects yields.
Because of seed retention, the power of seed companies to
produce more seed is not there," he said at a meeting in Harare
last month.
"To them, there is no guarantee if they produce more their
seed will be bought," he said.
A lack of research funding to develop better varieties of
small grains also is a worry, he said. Since 2000, only 11 new
varieties of sorghum have been developed in Zimbabwe, compared
to more than 140 varieties of maize, Mujaju said.
MORE WORK?
Marjory Jeke, a small-scale farmer in Murehwa, said another
problem is that harvesting small grains can be a more tedious
task than bringing in maize.
"We can produce more if we have appropriate harvesting and
processing technologies," she told Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But Kizito Mazvimavi, a crop expert with ICRISAT - the
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-arid Tropics
- said the technology needed to harvest and process small grains
already exists.
"It's not true that farmers have abandoned sorghum and
millet because it is difficult to process. Way back in the 1980s
we pushed de-hullers all over the place. The technology is
there," he said.
According to the Andrew Mushita, executive director of the
Harare-based Community Technology Development Centre (CTDC),
farmers in low-rainfall areas of Zimbabwe already grow and eat a
lot of small grains.
Mushita estimates that they are cultivated on more than 400
000 hectares of land or about 13 percent of the country's arable
land.
"About 30 percent of the population derive their livelihoods
from small grains - but this could increase as maize continues
to fail because of climate change, making small grains the
reliant cereal," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He believes small grains can effectively compete with or
outperform maize if the country invested more in them.
"If we invest more in research and crop improvement, small
grains will perform very well. They can indeed be a
replacement to maize," he said.
"With the advent of climate change they have a huge role to
play," he said.
Charles Dhewa, a markets expert and the CEO of Knowledge
Transfer Africa, said that he believes a good market for small
grains exists because people prefer to eat healthier food and
most small grains are highly nutritious.
The harvests themselves also are in increasing demand to
make everything from beer to animal feed, he said.
GOVERNMENT PUSH
Growing more sorghum, millet and other small grains is part
of Zimbabwe's national climate change policy.
Under the Presidential Input Support Scheme, farmers each
season are entitled to 10 kg of either maize or small grain
seed, said Pardon Njerere, an agricultural economist with the
Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation
Development.
"The farmer has an option to take what they like. Government
does not want to prescribe, though there is an outcry that we
should give farmers small grain inputs only in all the dry
areas," Njerere said at a meeting.
A 2009 government policy also sets the government purchase
price for maize and other grains at parity, to encourage growing
of alternatives to maize.
A December paper on lessons from drought, jointly authored
by the Community Technology Development Organisation (CTDC) and
Oxfam, suggests the government has been too focused on
supporting the profit-making formal seed supply system and
should instead focus on helping farmers to save, exchange,
multiply and sell farm-saved seed.
However, the seed market for small grains is also seeing new
players come in. Champion Seeds, a new company backed by farmers
and CTDC is expected to start operating in the 2017/18 farming
season, with an initial target to produce 500 metric tonnes of
small grain seed.
The new company, which will help small-scale farmers produce
both hybrid and regular seed, aims to double the area under
cultivation of small grains within five years, in part by giving
poor farmers access to good quality seed, Mushita said.
"There is a positive future for small grains. What has been
lacking is their promotion," he said.
