(Adds details, background)
HARARE, March 18 Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange
Colliery said on Wednesday the company had signed an
agreement to sell coke and coke products to global miner
Glencore on a six-month trial period.
Hwange, in which Zimbabwe's government is the biggest
shareholder with 37 percent shares, is the nation's second
largest coal producer and supplies coke to national electricity
company ZESA.
"The contract is actually for coke. So there is a spot
purchase, they are buying stock that we have right now as well
as trial of our coke products for some of their operations over
a six-month period," Thomas Makore, the firm's managing director
told Reuters.
He said the agreement took effect immediately but declined
to give details on tonnage or value of the agreement.
Hwange mines coal in the northwest of Zimbabwe on some of
the southern African country's richest coal deposits.
Last month, Makore said Hwange was targeting to produce more
than 300,000 tonnes of coal monthly this year.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)