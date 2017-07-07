FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Zimbabwe GDP growth at 2.8 pct in 2017, inflation to quicken
July 7, 2017 / 3:44 PM / in a day

IMF sees Zimbabwe GDP growth at 2.8 pct in 2017, inflation to quicken

1 Min Read

HARARE, July 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Zimbabwe's economy would grow by 2.8 percent this year from 0.7 percent in 2016, thanks to a rebound in agriculture, but saw inflation quickening to 7 percent by December.

The IMF's projections are in line with those of the World Bank but more cautious than President Robert Mugabe's government, which says the economy will this year expand by 3.7 percent. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

