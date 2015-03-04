HARARE, March 4 The International Monetary Fund
said it would consider extending new financial support to
Zimbabwe only if the southern African country agrees to clear
arrears with international financial institutions.
Zimbabwe owes $9 billion in external debt, half of it in
arrears and has not received financial support from the IMF,
World Bank and African Development Bank since 1999 due to policy
differences between President Robert Mugabe and the West.
Zimbabwe's economy is slowing down due to lack of foreign
investment, electricity shortages and expensive loans. Cheaper
imports are damaging local industry, forcing firms to close.
Domenico Fanizza, who is leading an IMF team to review
Zimbabwe's progress on the fund's staff programme, told a
committee of parliament on Wednesday that the country was on
course to meet its set targets under the programme.
Some of the targets include stabilising the financial
sector, re-engagement with Western countries and reducing the
budget deficit.
"We would consider financial support only when there is
agreement on how to solve the arrears because otherwise we
cannot do it," Fanizza said.
"We need to have a credible plan for clearing arrears."
Answering questions from the members of parliament, Fanizza
said IMF shareholders like the United States who have imposed
financial sanctions on Zimbabwe were unlikely to stand in the
way of new funding for the southern African country.
Fanizza said Zimbabwe should open up the economy to allow
greater participation by the private sector and attract foreign
investment.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James
Macharia/Mark Heinrich)