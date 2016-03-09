HARARE, March 9 Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is fully supportive of the country's re-engagement with foreign creditors, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Wednesday during a visit by an International Monetary Fund delegation.

Mugabe has spoken out against the IMF and the World Bank since international lenders froze lending to the southern African nation following defaults in 1999 but Chinamasa said the veteran leader was supportive of current talks.

Zimbabwe's economy is reeling from one of its worst droughts on record and a fall in commodity prices with growth expected to reach 1.4 percent this year, from 1.1 percent in 2015, the IMF says. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)