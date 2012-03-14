* Mine ownership drive seen filling ZANU-PF coffers
* Mugabe party was struggling to raise funds, dispense
patronage
* Policy polishes ZANU-PF Africanist, liberation narrative
By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Ed Stoddard
HARARE/JOHANNESBURG, March 14 A platinum
miner's surrender to Zimbabwean demands for it to hand a
majority stake in its local unit to black investors will
embolden President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party to pressure
other foreign companies before elections expected this year.
Other miners are likely be targeted to help fund the
campaign of ZANU-PF, which controls the mines ministry in the
uneasy coalition government, although analysts say the policy
will portrayed as a blow to the remnants of white colonial rule.
South African-based Impala Platinum, the world's
second largest platinum producer and the biggest foreign
investor in the country, bowed on Tuesday to Zimbabwe's pressure
to surrender a 51 percent stake in its Zimplats unit
following months of argument.
Platinum's spot price has been soaring and shot past
gold on Tuesday.
Mugabe, who has held power since Zimbabwe won independence
from Britain in 1980, has been hit along with top ZANU-PF
officials by international sanctions after being accused of
using political violence to stay in power.
One of Africa's longest-serving leaders, 88-year-old Mugabe
wants elections a year ahead of schedule, arguing that the unity
government he formed with Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
leader Morgan Tsvangirai after a violent 2008 vote has broken
down.
ZANU-PF welcomed the Implats decision and attacked the MDC's
attitude to mining firms. "We are absolutely delighted. We have
said this time and again, that we need to control our economy
and resources," said party spokesman Rugare Gumbo.
"The opposition has no programme. I do not take them
seriously, they don't understand the dynamics of liberation and
they are just parroting their masters' line of thinking."
Tara O'Connor of Africa Risk Consulting said Mugabe's party
had suffered from the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009
and its replacement by foreign currencies, along with ZANU-PF's
loss of control of the finance ministry.
"This is more about ZANU-PF not having ready access to cash
ever since the MDC took control of the finance ministry," she
said. "And dollarisation has taken away ZANU-PF's ability to
print money and decimated the power of the central bank. They
are strapped for cash and the mining industry has become the
next target to fund the ZANU-PF patronage system."
ZANU-PF has been criticised over the past decade for
patronage when seizing white-owned farms. Many farms are now in
the hands of party loyalists instead of the landless black
peasants who were supposed to benefit.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Analysts said the big winner from the Implats move was
Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, a ZANU-PF stalwart,
while MDC leader, Prime Minister Tsvangirai, was a clear loser.
"It will be construed as a big political victory for Mugabe
and ZANU-PF and defeat for Tsvangirai who has been saying such
actions will hurt the economy," said Tony Hawkins, a professor
at the University of Zimbabwe's Graduate School of Business.
"The guys (ZANU-PF) will have certainly been emboldened and
will look to extend this to the other mines," he said.
Other companies in the firing line now include Mimosa, a
50-50 joint venture between Implats and Aquarius Platinum
, and Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine.
ZANU-PF has also been accused of profiting from the Marange
diamond fields, where human rights groups estimate at least 200
small-scale miners were killed in 2008 when security forces
seized the workings. Mugabe's government has denied this.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Wednesday that the
government faces a shutdown because projected revenue from the
diamond industry has failed to come through.
But Biti is an MDC member while ZANU-PF has access to
diamond revenues through its control of the mines ministry.
The valuation of the Implats stake transfer has not been
worked out and the murkiness surrounding the agreement has
raised questions. However, Implats insisted on Wednesday that it
would not transfer the shares unless it was paid.
Of the total, 31 percent is nominally earmarked to go to the
state's National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Fund,
which is ZANU-PF-controlled. Ten percent will go to local
communities and 10 percent to Zimplats employees, according to
the agreement announced by both sides.
The nationalisation drive also ties in with ZANU-PF's plan
to portray itself in the election campaign as a black liberation
movement recovering assets seized by white colonialists.
"Mugabe is determined to show that he is the true Africanist
taking back all the land and resources that whites have stolen.
This is the image he wants to create," said Allister Sparks, a
Johannesburg-based independent political analyst.
By contrast ZANU-PF has persistently portrayed Tsvangirai, a
former miner, as a puppet of white capital.
"Morgan loves the mining industry because he was a miner and
was given his start in life by Anglo American. He is a miner at
heart but he sees both sides of the picture and this policy is
not good for the workers or investors," said Tsvangirai's
biographer Sarah Hudleston.
Zimbabwe is not the only African country pushing for a
bigger share of state ownership in resources. But while
governments from South Africa to Ghana are trying to get a
bigger slice of their resource pie, Zimbabwe stands out for its
radicalism.
"Zimbabwe always provides us with an extreme example of
things happening elsewhere. Resource nationalism is not unique
to Zimbabwe, it is happening across the continent. But Zimbabwe
is just taking it to extreme levels," said O'Connor.