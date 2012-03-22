HARARE, March 22 Zimbabwe has accepted a
proposal by Impala Platinum's joint venture with
Acquarius Platinum to turn over a majority stake to
locals, a government minister said on Thursday.
Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said Mimosa mine
outside Harare, a 50-50 partnership between Implats and
Acquarius, will transfer 10 percent to workers and local
communities, 6 percent to state employees and 25 percent to a
state fund.
"They have submitted a compliant 51 percent plan. It has
since been submitted to the ministry which has been accepted,"
Kasukuwere told reporters on the sidelines of an investment
conference.