(Adds details, background)
By Nelson Banya
HARARE Jan 16 Zimbabwe's headline
consumer inflation rate quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in
December, higher than government's year-end target for 2011.
The National Statistical Agency said on Monday inflation
quickened from 4.2 percent year-on-year in November while it
slowed to 0.2 percent month-on-month compared with 0.5 percent
in November.
Higher food and beverage prices as well as communication and
utility charges drove year-on-year inflation higher, the
statistical agency's figures showed.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti had projected inflation would
end the year at 4.5 percent after dipping into single digits in
2009 when the government adopted the use of foreign currencies
to replace its worthless local unit.
Inflation was still within the government's broad target of
under 5 percent up to the end of 2012.
Zimbabwe experienced hyperinflation, which peaked at 500
billion percent in December 2008 according to IMF data.
The formation of a unity government in 2009 between veteran
leader Robert Mugabe and his rival Morgan Tsvangirai brought an
end to hyperinflaiton and improved conditions after a decade of
economic crisis.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Phumza Macanda)