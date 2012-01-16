(Adds details, background)

By Nelson Banya

HARARE Jan 16 Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, higher than government's year-end target for 2011.

The National Statistical Agency said on Monday inflation quickened from 4.2 percent year-on-year in November while it slowed to 0.2 percent month-on-month compared with 0.5 percent in November.

Higher food and beverage prices as well as communication and utility charges drove year-on-year inflation higher, the statistical agency's figures showed.

Finance Minister Tendai Biti had projected inflation would end the year at 4.5 percent after dipping into single digits in 2009 when the government adopted the use of foreign currencies to replace its worthless local unit.

Inflation was still within the government's broad target of under 5 percent up to the end of 2012.

Zimbabwe experienced hyperinflation, which peaked at 500 billion percent in December 2008 according to IMF data.

The formation of a unity government in 2009 between veteran leader Robert Mugabe and his rival Morgan Tsvangirai brought an end to hyperinflaiton and improved conditions after a decade of economic crisis. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Phumza Macanda)