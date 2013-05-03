(Reorders paragraphs 2 and 3 without changes)
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG May 3 After shunning Zimbabwe
during its years of hyperinflation and political strife, foreign
investors are finding the southern African country increasingly
attractive.
Zimbabwe's adoption of the dollar, a new constitution that
curbs presidential powers after 33 years of President Robert
Mugabe's rule, and cheap valuations are luring some foreign
investors to its stock market.
The main index, up more than 25 percent this year,
hit a record high of 191.16 on Friday and offshore investors
have been strong buyers.
But nagging concerns about elections due this year and the
government's policy of forcing firms to cede majority stakes to
black citizens are deterring larger portfolio inflows and the
foreign direct investment that Zimbabwe needs, investors say.
"Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of Africa so the
potential to restore its lost glory is still there," said Funmi
Akinluyi, Silk Invest's sub-Saharan Africa investment director,
adding that the firm has no investments in Zimbabwe but is
looking at it closely.
"It just needs fundamental changes, starting with politics."
Zimbabweans in March approved a new constitution limiting
presidential powers, removing the main barrier to an election in
the second half of this year after a disputed 2008 poll.
Those investing in Zimbabwe, including Renaissance Asset
Managers, Investec and Stanlib, say they are cautious but
believe it has already seen the bottom.
They also say companies are cheap compared to regional
peers, while tough conditions have produced strong managers.
"The management is brilliant," said Sven Richter of
Renaissance, citing one firm that adopts two business plans each
year for high and low inflation. "When the environment is
particularly harsh you find the best management teams come to
the fore."
Mobile phone operator Econet is trading at a
forward price to earnings ratio of about 6 times, a steal
compared with 16 times for its Kenyan peer Safaricom
or about 13 times for South Africa's Vodacom.
Thabo Ncalo, who co-manages Stanlib's Africa equity funds,
with around $200 million in assets under management, is avoiding
mining and banking stocks because of the risks of the local
ownership drive and an increase in minimum capital requirements
for lenders. The funds' exposure to Zimbabwe is some 12 percent.
Ncalo favours consumer names such as Econet, fast food group
Innscor Africa and Delta Corporation,
Zimbabwe's largest brewer.
They are among the top traders by value on the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation is $4.9 billion.
In the first three months of 2013, foreigners were net
buyers of $11 million worth of shares a month on average, more
than double the monthly average in 2012, according to data from
the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
But some investors are waiting until after the elections,
hoping for more clarity on the new government's policies.
"If this is a real turning point for the economy then we're
going to want to be invested for years, not months," said Andrew
Brudenell, manager of HSBC's $250 million frontier equity
strategy, which invests in Nigeria and Kenya.
