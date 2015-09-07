HARARE, Sept 7 Zimbabwe has banned the movement
of cattle in the southern part of the country near the South
African border after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the
deputy minister of agriculture said on Monday.
Zimbabwean farmers and communities living near wildlife
parks are at risk of foot and mouth, which led to the country
losing its quota to export 9,100 tonnes of beef to the European
Union in 2001.
Foot and mouth is a highly contagious and often fatal
disease that affects domestic livestock such as cattle, pigs,
goats and sheep and can be transmitted from wild buffalo.
Deputy agriculture minister Paddy Zhanda told Reuters the
government was vaccinating all cattle in the affected and
neighbouring areas.
"We have then created a buffer zone where we want to
restrict the movement of the outbreak into new areas," Zhanda
said.
Zhanda said dry conditions following a drought meant cattle
had to move long distances in search of water and pasture,
making it difficult to control the disease.
South Africa's Department of Agriculture, Forestry and
Fisheries said it had met officials from Zimbabwe and Botswana
over the disease outbreak, but had been assured it was under
control.
South Africa was hit by a foot and mouth disease outbreak in
2011 and was only certified as being free from the disease in
February 2014.
"A number of markets were lost, some of which have still not
been opened yet. The South African livestock industry cannot
afford another setback at present," the department said.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)