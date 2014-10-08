* Metallon looking for M&A opportunities
* Gold sector needs $420 mln financing to reach 28 T output
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Oct 8 Zimbabwe's largest gold producer,
Metallon Gold, plans to ramp up output to half a million ounces
a year in the next five years and will be looking for
acquisition opportunities, its incoming chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Ken Mekani told a mining conference in Harare that gold
production would hit 100,000 oz this year, up from 82,000 oz in
2013.
Metallon has five gold mines in Zimbabwe, but only four are
operating.
"Some of our operations are not running at full capacity.
Our plan really is that in the next five years, Metallon should
produce at least half a million ounces a year," Mekani said.
"Wherever possible we are going to do mergers and
acquisitions if an opportunity fits our strategic vision."
Metallon owns How Mine, its flagship asset in western
Zimbabwe, Mazowe and Shamva north of the capital, Arcturus near
Harare and the closed Redwing in the east. Redwing will be
re-opened in mid-2015, according to Mekani.
Mekani said Metallon's average production costs were $900
per ounce and that the company would reduce this to $800. The
spot gold price rose to a session high of $1,220.40 on
Wednesday.
Costs at How Mine, which produces half of Metallon's total
output, are among the lowest in the world at $600 per ounce,
Mekani said.
"Even if the price of gold continues to fall, How Mine will
continue to survive," he said.
The Zimbabwe government this month cut the royalties imposed
on gold to 5 percent from 7 percent, which Mekani said would
boost the company's finances.
The government is set to approve Metallon's black economic
empowerment plan, he said, which is designed to comply with a
law that requires foreign-owned mines to sell majority shares to
blacks.
Uncertainty over the black empowerment drive, frequent power
cuts, shortage of finance to expand production and weakening
bullion prices have dampened gold production.
Zimbabwe's gold output fell 26 percent to 6 tonnes during
the January-July period this year from the year before,
according to official data.
Alex Mhembere, Chamber of Mines president, told the mining
conference that production could rise to 28 tonnes a year by
2018 if the sector received $420 million in financing.
(editing by Jane Baird)