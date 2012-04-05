* Tsvangirai says Minister has no powers to nationalise
* Finmin, CBank warn of instability over seizures
* Not clear where hammer will fall
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, April 5 Zimbabwe's bid to win majority
control of foreign-owned mines was locked in confusion on
Thursday, as the prime minister contradicted a fellow minister's
declaration that the state owned 51 percent of firms that had
not complied with local ownership laws.
"All mining companies that have not complied ... should note
that 51 percent of their shareholding is now deemed to be owned
by the state," empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said in a
statement.
Kasukuwere's declaration drew a sharp rebuke from Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who is sharing power with President
Robert Mugabe in a fragile coalition formed three years ago.
He said Kasukuwere had no power to do this and it was not
government policy, adding to the confusion over a drive that has
often been carried out in an ad-hoc manner.
It was not immediately clear which firms were being
targeted, or whether Mugabe's cash-strapped government planned
to pay for the shares. Kasukuwere, a key Mugabe ally, did not
respond to requests for clarification.
Tsvangirai said in a statement: "the ... act does not
empower the minister to unilaterally nationalise private
entities and there is no reason to create panic among investors
by projecting the image of a voracious government keen to grab
compulsorily people's companies without compensation,"
"It is not the policy of this government to nationalise the
mining businesses or any other business. The Prime Minister
takes a serious view of the Minister's attempts to incite the
public to act unlawfully against mining businesses."
ELECTION PLOY
The demand for foreign companies, particularly miners, to
transfer a 51 percent stake in local operations to black
investors is widely seen as a tactic by Mugabe's ZANU-PF party
to raise cash for elections that may come this year.
Johannesburg-listed Impala Platinum, the world's
second-biggest platinum producer, bowed to pressure last month
to surrender half its Zimplats unit, although details
of the transfer have not yet been worked out.
Analysts said the latest broadside from Kasukuwere might be
more bluster than fact.
"I would treat this with quite a degree of skepticism," said
Nic Borain, an independent political analyst based in Cape Town.
"I would want to wait to see the specifics of how those
shares would be transferred, how the assets would come to be in
government hands, how government would exercise any control over
those assets."
Kasukuwere's statement added that any profits accruing to
the 51 percent stakes "should be regarded as property of the
state", and that other companies transacting with mining firms
should remember that they are dealing with the government.
"Any attempt to defraud the state will result in
prosecution," it said.
Kasukuwere has previously said most major firms have
complied or are in the process of complying, but he has not
publicly endorsed plans relating to leading gold producer
Metallon Gold, an unlisted South African miner, and Mwana
Africa's Bindura Nickel corporation.
Harare says its "indigenisation" policy is needed to redress
the racial inequities of past colonial rule, but similar drives
in other sectors have been disasters, most notably the
government's seizure of white-owned farmland that decimated
commercial agriculture and led to widespread food shortages.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who is from
Tsvangirai's party, and central bank governor Gideon Gono,
another Mugabe ally, both warned that the empowerment drive
would destabilise the economy if extended to the banking sector.
"If you tamper with the banking sector, you can't have
capital. Capital is fungible and fluid and it will move (away),"
Biti said.