By Nelson Banya
HARARE, March 18 Zimbabwe has ordered foreign
mining firms to deposit their export earnings with local banks,
state media reported on Sunday, the latest government move to
exert pressure on miners as it tries to address the dollar
crunch afflicting its economy.
Mines Minister Obert Mpofu told the Sunday Mail that cabinet
last week had decided to tell mining companies to bring back
earnings from their Zimbabwe operations which were deposited in
offshore accounts.
"We have been liberal. It does not make sense that mining
companies are operating in the country and keeping money in
offshore accounts," Mpofu told the Mail.
"An order has been issued and they should all bring the
money back into the country because the economy is now
dollarised."
Zimbabwe's unity government has managed to stabilise the
economy, which grew by 9.3 percent in 2011 and is set to grow by
a further 9.4 percent this year according to official figures,
but the country is battling an acute dollar shortage.
Zimbabwe adopted the use of foreign currencies, mostly the
U.S. dollar and South African rand in 2009, after its own unit
was destroyed by hyperinflation that reached 500 billion percent
in December 2008.
Foreign miners operating in the country have also come under
increasing pressure from the Zimbabwean government to turn
majority shareholdings over to local black businesses under the
country's controversial empowerment law.
Last week, Impala Platinum, the world's
second-biggest platinum producer, bowed to pressure and said it
would surrender a 51 percent stake in its Zimplats unit
to local black investors.
The world's largest platinum producer, Anglo American
Platinum, and Rio Tinto, which runs a diamond
mine, are some of the major international firms operating in
Zimbabwe.
SHUTDOWN
Long-ruling President Robert Mugabe, who was forced to share
power with his rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai three
years ago after disputed elections, is championing the
empowerment drive, which has sharply divided the coalition
government.
Tsvangirai has said the empowerment crusade is undermining
the recovery of an economy whose decline by as much as 50
percent between 2000 and 2008 is blamed on Mugabe's policies
such as seizure of white-owned commercial farms to resettle
landless blacks.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti last week warned the government
faces a shutdown if projected diamond revenues do not
materialise.
The government expects $600 million revenue from diamonds to
bolster its $4 billion 2012 budget.