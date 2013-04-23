* Black investors will not pay for majority shares
* Proposal argues blacks own mineral resources
* Amendments likely to face hurdles in by parliament
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, April 23 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe's party has proposed a measure to seize majority stakes
in foreign-owned mines without paying compensation, ahead of an
election expected this year.
According to a draft seen by Reuters, Mugabe's ZANU-PF wants
to change laws compelling foreign companies, such as the world's
top two platinum miners, to turn over majority stakes to local
blacks by removing any obligation to pay for the stakes.
The empowerment drive is part of Mugabe's re-election
campaign and also ties in with ZANU-PF's plan to portray itself
as a black liberation movement recovering assets seized by white
colonialists.
"The motivation for this position arises out of the desire
to ensure that the people of Zimbabwe benefit fully, and without
cost whatsoever from enterprises that exploit their God-given
natural resources," part of the notice said.
The proposal faces hurdles in parliament, but even if it
does not pass it is likely to stoke concern from foreign
investors about 89-year-old Mugabe's plans if he extends his
33-year rule in a vote expected in the second half of the year.
When his party seized white-owned farm lands more than a
decade ago, investor confidence was undermined, sending the
economy on a downward spiral.
Shepherd Mushonga, an opposition Movement for Democratic
Change lawmaker who chairs the parliamentary legal committee,
said it would be unconstitutional for the government to take
over shares in foreign mining companies without paying
compensation.
All amendments to legislation need the approval of the
committee, dominated by MDC members, to have legal effect.
ZANU-PF has also lost its majority control of parliament to the
MDC and a smaller MDC faction.
In January, the world's second largest platinum miner Impala
Platinum Holdings agreed to sell a 51 percent in its
local unit to black investors for $971 million to meet local
ownership targets.
Anglo American Platinum and Rio Tinto have
previously said they had agreed to empowerment deals with the
government.