HARARE, June 6 Zimbabwe could lose the
equivalent of four months of mining output this year because an
acute dollar shortage has led to delays by banks in processing
payments for imports of spare parts and supplies, the Chamber of
Mines said on Monday.
The problem affects the entire mining sector, which includes
gold, nickel, chrome, diamonds and coal.
Zimbabwe ditched its own dollar in favour of the U.S.
currency in 2009 to try to put a lid on hyper-inflation and
prevent a complete meltdown of the economy.
But shortages of U.S. bank notes that started in March have
worsened and the central bank has unnerved depositors with plans
to introduce local notes.
Toindepi Muganyi, president of the Chamber of Mines, told a
parliamentary committee that banks were taking 10 to 20 days to
clear payments for imports by mining companies "with potential
production loss of up to four months."
"This will remain a huge potential risk to the outlook,"
Muganyi said.
Mining earned more than half of Zimbabwe's $2.7 billion in
foreign earnings in 2015 and a loss of output would damage a
sector struggling with depressed commodity prices.
The central bank says cash shortages are caused by the
illegal export of dollars and lower exports at a time when
Zimbabwe's imports are growing, resulting in the trade deficit
growing nearly tenfold in the last decade.
Charity Jinya, president of Bankers' Association of
Zimbabwe, told the same committee that adopting the rand
of South Africa, Zimbabwe's largest trading partner,
would stem the outflow of dollars.
"We would recommend that the South African rand be used as
the main transacting currency. This would reduce concentration
of risk on the U.S. dollar," Jinya said.
Zimbabwe was importing smaller value U.S. dollar notes to
discourage the illegal export of money from Zimbabwe, Jinya
said.
The central bank on May 4 imposed curbs on imports and set
limits on cash withdrawals to ease shortages.
