MUTARE, Zimbabwe, June 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
V illagers re-located to a sprawling government-owned farm
complex in eastern Zimbabwe to make way for the nation's biggest
diamond field are hoping that President Robert Mugabe's move to
take control of the valued resource will benefit them.
More than 1,000 families were moved in 2009 from a village
adjacent to the Chiadzwa diamond field in Marange to Arda
Transau, a 12,000 hectare farm settlement about 40 km (25 miles)
to the north with promises of a better life.
Arda Transau was billed as a new township with tarred roads,
shops and health clinics - but seven years later the villagers
say they have yet to see the promised education and health
facilities while their homes are crumbling and food is scarce.
Seven mining companies licensed to mine the area were
ordered in March to leave by Mugabe who accused them of robbing
Zimbabwe of wealth. Mugabe took over all diamond operations in
the newly-formed Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Some of the affected diamond companies - Mbada Diamonds and
Anjin Investments - have since taken the government to court
with the issue still pending before the courts.
While Mugabe's move could further tarnish the country's
image as a risky investment, with investors already unnerved by
his drive to force foreign-owned firms to sell majority shares
to locals, the relocated villagers are hoping it will help them.
Caiphas Mujuru is one of the Arda Transau residents lobbying
the government to get ZCDC to address the problems faced by the
villagers who are facing severe food shortages.
"Life is really difficult here at Arda Transau. We are going
hungry," Mujuru told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We had been promised honey and milk here but it is now a
nightmare for us."
DROUGHT AND HUNGER
When the villagers were moved, each family was given $1,000
in compensation and a four-room house but these new dwellings,
painted bright yellow, have since developed cracks.
Families were promised 11 hectares of arable land including
one hectare earmarked for irrigation to run small piggery or
poultry projects but this never happened, the villagers say.
People in Marange hoped the diamond industry would pump
money into reviving failing irrigation schemes as small-scale
farmers cannot maintain or replace ageing equipment and national
law requires mining companies to help local communities develop.
But the plight of the villagers has been further exacerbated
by the current El Nino induced drought which has decimated the
southern African nation's crops, leaving 4 million Zimbabweans
in a population of 14 million without adequate food supplies.
The villagers had the chance to voice their concerns at the
Alternative Mining Indaba conference in Mutare this month
comprising civic society, communities and stakeholders in the
mining sector and legislators promised to help.
"We will take your concerns to the Minister of Mines (Walter
Chidhakwa)," Prosper Mutseyami, legislator for Musikavanhu
constituency in Chipinge district, told the villagers.
However the diamond companies maintain they fulfilled what
they were expected to do for the relocated villagers.
Anjin Investments, which was a joint venture between the
government and Chinese investors, said it complied with the law
when it came to the relocation of the villagers.
"We did everything required by the law," Anjin Investments'
Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Machacha told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.
A spokesman for Mbada Diamonds, George Manyaya, said his
company was happy with what they had done for the villagers and
the traditional leaders had appreciated their initiatives.
But villager Blessing Mufute said the situation at Arda
Transau had become so bad that many people were going hungry.
"We have been selling the few livestock we had to buy
food," said Mufute, adding relocated villagers were in urgent
need of jobs, clean water, and electricity as well as food.
In a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa said local people
should not feel they are forgotten.
He said the Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi
Chimene would work with the Ministry of Labour and Social
Welfare to provide social and food assistance to the villagers.
Contractors would also be asked to work on the poorly built
houses at Arda Transau, Chidhakwa added.
But James Mupfumi, who heads the Centre for Research and
Development, a local non-governmental investigative
organisation, is sceptical.
"It is disheartening to realise that the Mines Minister has
already visited Arda Transau for Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond
Company to relocate more villagers to Arda Transau without
addressing previous community grievances," he said.
