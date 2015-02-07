HARARE Feb 7 Mwana Africa's gold mine
in Zimbabwe, Freda Rebecca, has asked the government to cut its
electricity tariff by up to 28 percent because it says current
rates are punitive, a company official said on Saturday.
Toendepi Muganyi, the general manager of Freda Rebecca,
said power charges of 14 cents per kilowatt-hour levied on gold
mines were too high.
"Currently the 14 cents is punitive for the gold mining
industry," Muganyi told Reuters during a visit to the mine in
the town of Bindura, 88 kilometres north of the capital Harare.
"We have aired our grievance ... and request that there be a
review to close to 10 cents per kilowatt-hour," Muganyi said,
adding that electricity accounts for 14 percent of total gold
production cost.
Freda Rebecca is the single largest gold mine in Zimbabwe
and plans to increase gold output to about 70,000 ounces this
year from 60,000 ounces previously, Muganyi said.
Mwana Africa also owns the Trojan nickel mine through
locally listed Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC) in
Bindura and is raising money to modify and upgrade a smelter at
the mine.
BNC managing director Batirai Manhando said once the funds
are available, the project would be finished within 12 months.
On completion of the smelter upgrade, BNC, which has an
off-take agreement with Glencore, would be able to
export nickel alloy, compared to nickel concentrates currently.
The smelter and the mine shut in 2008, at the height of
Zimbabwe's economic crisis, due to low nickel prices.
The mine restarted production in Feb. 2013 and is producing
7,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate, however the smelter is still
out of production.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Smith)