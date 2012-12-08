By MacDonald Dzirutwe
| GWERU, Zimbabwe
GWERU, Zimbabwe Dec 8 Zimbabwe's long-serving
President Robert Mugabe vowed to fight like a wounded beast to
retain power in elections due next year after his party formally
endorsed him on Saturday as candidate despite his advanced age
and reports of ill health.
Mugabe, who turns 89 years next February, has ruled the
former British colony since independence in 1980 but denies he
has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer in Singapore
over the last two years.
Closing a two-day ZANU-PF annual conference that as expected
named him as its top candidate for a presidential and
parliamentary poll that must be held by next September, Mugabe
urged his party to overcome the rival Movement for Democratic
Change (MDC) of Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.
The veteran leader -- who now shares power with Tsvangirai
in an uneasy coalition following a disputed election in 2008
which was marred by violence blamed on ZANU-PF militants -- said
ZANU-PF had nearly lost power by under-estimating its rivals.
"We are now like a wounded beast, and lets fight back and
win all our power back," he said to a cheering 5,000-strong
crowd. "We must mobilise ourselves for a resounding outcome, and
the year 2013 will be the year of electoral success," he added.
But Mugabe said ZANU-PF should win next year's vote on its
nationalist policies, urging party supporters to avoid violence.
"We do not have to take up spears. Let our policies be our
weapons," he said.
On Friday, Mugabe threatened to call an election before the
completion of constitutional reforms if his rivals in the unity
government dragged their feet over the charter-drafting process.
ZANU-PF, he said, would also press ahead with a drive to
force foreign-owned firms including mines and banks to sell
majority shares to local black people.
Tsvangirai, Mugabe's old rival, says ZANU-PF will not win
any free and fair vote and wants a new constitution and
electoral and media reforms after the violent and disputed poll
in 2008 that was condemned by much of the world.
But Finance Minister Tendai Biti, secretary general of the
MDC, told Reuters that Zimbabwe would not be ready for a
presidential election until at least June because it needed the
reforms to ensure a fair and undisputed poll.
ZANU-PF and the MDC are haggling over presidential powers in
the new constitution. Mugabe accused his opponents of delaying
tactics to avoid elections.
Mugabe showed no visible signs of ill-health at the two-day
conference, spending more than an hour at a time addressing both
the opening and closing ceremonies.
Analysts say Mugabe's now increasing warnings that he will
call elections soon is meant to keep his supporters ready for
battle although some senior ZANU-PF officials have cast doubt on
this timeline, given that a referendum on a new constitution
should also precede any election, under the power-sharing deal.
Although Mugabe has been calling for a peaceful election, his
opponents fear ZANU-PF hardliners led by war veterans and youth
brigades who normally run his campaigns will be tempted to
resort to violence as the tried and tested method.