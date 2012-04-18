* Mugabe calls for peace as violence rises ahead of polls
* Mugabe says empowerment policy to uplift poor majority
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, April 18 Zimbabwe President Robert
Mugabe on Wednesday urged political parties to ensure a looming
general election is peaceful, amid a rise in violence that he
blamed on ambitious politicians staking claims as candidates.
"It's very sad that we are seeing ugly fights in
constituencies sponsored by sitting members of parliament and
potential candidates," he said at a rally to mark 32 years of
independence from Britain.
Critics and opponents say Mugabe hung on to power in a 2008
election by rigging polls and allowing independence war veterans
and the youth brigade of his ruling ZANU-PF to attack opposition
candidates.
Addressing the rally, Mugabe, 88 years old and Zimbabwe's
ruler since independence, also said ZANU-PF would not back down
from a highly criticised drive to force foreign firms to
surrender majority stakes to locals.
The empowerment plan was meant to correct colonial
injustices, he said.
Mugabe was forced into a power-sharing deal with long-time
foe and now Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after the 2008
election, which Western powers said was marred by ZANU-PF
violence and intimidation.
Under the terms of the deal, elections must be held by next
year with political reforms and a new constitution in place.
Tsvangirai slammed the drive against foreign firms as
"greedy looting" and "political jingoism."
"We have disagreed in this government because there are
others who want to perpetuate the old culture of expropriation,
looting and self-aggrandisement clad in new and misleading
nomenclature such as indigenisation," he said in an independence
day statement.
Critics said the "indigenisation" drive is more aimed at
filling ZANU-PF coffers ahead of elections than helping the
majority of the population who struggle to get by on less than
$1 a day.
On Monday, Indigenisation, Youth and Economic Empowerment
Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, a ZANU-PF member, told Reuters that
Harare expected to finalise the transfer of majority stakes in
foreign mining companies to local blacks by the end of
April.
Resource-rich Zimbabwe has the world's second largest
platinum reserves after neighbouring South Africa, as well as
lucrative gold and diamond deposits.
