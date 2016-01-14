HARARE Jan 14 A rumour than Zimbabwean
President Robert Mugabe has suffered a heart attack is a "grim
lie", his spokesman George Charamba said on Thursday.
The online news website Zim Eye (www.zimeye.net)
published a letter on Tuesday saying the 91-year old leader
Mugabe was "reported to have collapsed after suffering a heart
attack while on holiday with his family".
The letter, by an anonymous author who did not reveal the
source of the information, said Mugabe was in a critical
condition and his family had been told to expect the worst.
"This is the way the website seeks to improve its hits in
order to get dirty money from Google. There is a financial
incentive to the grim lie," Charamba told Zimbabwe's state-run
newspaper The Herald.
"... You cannot doubt that there will be a story on the
President's alleged death every January."
Reports about the declining health of Mugabe, the only
leader Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980, are
relatively common, but Charamba normally declines to give an
official response.
Mugabe likes to describe himself as "fit as a fiddle" but
has shown signs of his advancing age in the last few years. He
was caught on camera in 2015 tripping and falling down a short
flight of stairs at Harare airport.
First vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a powerful former
security chief and for decades one of Mugabe's closest aides,
stands in line to succeed Mugabe in the event of his death.
(Writing by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet)